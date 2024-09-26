In the first study of its kind in New Zealand, researchers found the use of the drugs for gender dysphoria first began in 2011, after the first guidelines were published. About 50 children received the drugs in that year. Usage increased steeply from 2014 to 2022 - at which point 400 children received a prescription - and had since fallen again.

Cumulative use of puberty blockers by 12-to-17-year-olds in New Zealand over this period was 1.7 times higher than the Netherlands, 3.9 times higher than Denmark, 3.5 times higher than England and 6.9 times higher than Wales.

Lead researcher Charlotte Paul, an epidemiologist and public health expert at the University of Otago, said the relatively high use appeared to be be driven by three factors in New Zealand: easier access to assessment; a lower threshold for the diagnosis of gender dysphoria; and greater likelihood of recommending puberty blockers than other treatment options.

A fall in the number of first-time prescriptions in the last few years was possibly the result of clinicians and parents becoming aware of more cautious approaches being taken overseas, she said.

There were some limitations to the findings, which were published in the New Zealand Medical Journal today. It was not possible to know whether the medication was being prescribed for gender dysphoria or other conditions like precocious puberty. For this reason, researchers focused on prescriptions over the age of 12, when they were highly likely to relate to dysphoria.

Routine use of the drugs has been halted in the UK and they are now only available in clinical trials. France, Sweden and Finland have also taken steps to restrict puberty blockers or exercise greater caution in their use for young trans patients.

The British ban coincided with the Cass Review, a four-year investigation by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, which concluded that the evidence base for treating dysphoria with puberty blockers was weak.

Those findings have been challenged by some, including the union that represents 200,000 doctors, which said it contained “unsubstantiated recommendations” and that decisions about treatment should be made by clinicians, patients and families and not politicians.

The Ministry of Health is conducting its own review on the safety and reversibility of the drugs in order to develop clinical guidelines based on the latest evidence.

The ministry no longer publicly states that the medication is “safe and reversible” but endorses the guidelines of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa, which says they are “considered to be fully reversible”.

The ministry’s review was initially scheduled to be finished at the end of last year. That was delayed until April and then August, so the Cass Review findings could be considered. It is yet to be released.

Paul would not comment on whether she believed New Zealand should follow the UK’s lead. But she said the “exceptionally high rate” of puberty blocker use and the potential for greater harm indicated that new guidelines should reflect “great caution”, at least until more was known about them.

She also echoed Cass’ plea for an end to the hostile and aggressive public discourse on the issue and for the issue to be handled collaboratively by professional organisations and with humility.

“I hope this might happen in New Zealand. Polarisation does not help vulnerable children or their parents.”

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics and social issues.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.