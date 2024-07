In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC. Video / NZ Herald

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in the east Auckland suburb of Pt England this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash about 4.10pm.

Police closed Apirana Ave between Pilkington Rd and Salima Talagi St.