The prototype car appears to have crossed the centreline before colliding with the Subaru. Photo / Supplied

The vehicle may have crossed the centreline into the path of the Subaru, according to a witness who came across the scene.

Staff in AMG-branded clothing work quickly to conceal the prototype from view. Photo / Supplied

The damaged vehicle was winched onto a recovery truck and taken away from the crash site.

The SHPG facility, located in the ranges above the Cardrona Valley, is one of the world’s leading cold-weather testing environments.

The damaged vehicle was taken away from the scene on the back of a truck. Photo / Supplied

It attracts major global car manufacturers who test pre-release and prototype vehicles under strict confidentiality.

A covered test vehicle sits nearby as equipment is removed from the crash site. Photo / Supplied

It is understood that the crashed vehicle may be a yet-to-be-released Mercedes AMG EV coupe, closely resembling recent models slated for release around 2028.

In 2023, footage of a camouflaged Tesla Cybertruck being tested at the same facility emerged on social media.

SHPG has been approached for comment.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.