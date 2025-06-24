The vehicle may have crossed the centreline into the path of the Subaru, according to a witness who came across the scene.
The damaged vehicle was winched onto a recovery truck and taken away from the crash site.
The SHPG facility, located in the ranges above the Cardrona Valley, is one of the world’s leading cold-weather testing environments.
It attracts major global car manufacturers who test pre-release and prototype vehicles under strict confidentiality.
It is understood that the crashed vehicle may be a yet-to-be-released Mercedes AMG EV coupe, closely resembling recent models slated for release around 2028.
In 2023, footage of a camouflaged Tesla Cybertruck being tested at the same facility emerged on social media.
SHPG has been approached for comment.
Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.