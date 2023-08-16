North Canterbury police are seeing a change in the nature of protests since the Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo / File

North Canterbury police are seeing a change in the nature of protests since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

North Canterbury police are seeing a change in the nature of protests since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Disruptions at a recent Environment Canterbury hearing in Oxford for a proposed landfill are symptomatic of “a polarisation of views”, says Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

“The protests we are seeing in the post-Covid environment are different, as people are much more polarised in their views.

“They are entitled to their views and the right to protest, but it is definitely getting more heated and polarised, and there is not a lot of listening that goes on.”

Protests had initially been around the imposed lockdown and the vaccine mandates.

But local councils were now a particular target for protesters, Cooper said.

Inspector Peter Cooper

’’I think mayors and councillors are probably finding it a little tougher than they are used to, and they [protesters] have got quite vocal.’’

He said there was a strong presence of “freedom rights” and “sovereign nation” activists in the Waimakariri district.

Last month’s hearing in Oxford, to consider quarry and landfill resource consent applications from Woodstock Quarries, was adjourned “after protestors became verbally abusive towards staff and commissioners”, an Environment Canterbury spokesperson said.

The hearing was transferred to Environment Canterbury’s council chambers in Christchurch, where security staff were better able to manage the public gallery.

Waimakariri District Council meetings have been attracting full public galleries over the past 12 months, with frequent outbursts from the public.

Outbursts included accusing Mayor Dan Gordon of “treason” and objections to the inclusion of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the council’s annual plan.

Council staff have also been processing an unusually high number of Official Information Act requests.

The difficulty for police was in balancing the rights of people to express their views and to protest, while ensuring public safety, Cooper said.

