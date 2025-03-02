- Protesters from Peace Action Ōtautahi scaled the NIOA building in Rolleston, Christchurch.
- The group aims to highlight alleged civilian killings with weapons supplied by NIOA.
- Police and Fire and Emergency are working to safely resolve the situation and remove protesters.
By Kate Green of RNZ
Protesters have scaled the building of an international weapons company in Rolleston, Christchurch, in resistance to it establishing a presence in New Zealand.
Two people from the group Peace Action Ōtautahi are on the roof of the NIOA building on Stoneleigh Drive, shown in a photo on social media, and banners are strung across the exterior.
In late December, the group hung a banner across the Bridge of Remembrance in a similar protest.