In 2023, the global munitions company acquired Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, an Australian-owned, America-based manufacturer of firearms and ammunition operating out of Tennessee.

According to the company’s website, its products are “used by civilian sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 80 State Department approved countries across the world”.

In a press release, Peace Action Ōtautahi said the aim was to highlight the alleged killing of innocent civilians with weapons supplied by NIOA.

NIOA has been approached for comment.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the protest, and confirmed two people had climbed on to the roof, and others were surrounding the premises.

In a later statement, police said the people on the ground have moved, however, the two protesters remain on the roof.

“We are working to safely resolve the situation, and remove people from the roof,” they said.

“While we respect the right to lawful protest, our responsibility is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of those involved.”

Fire and Emergency staff are also on the scene, alongside the police Public Safety Unit and negotiation team.

