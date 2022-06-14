Protesters have gathered at the opening of a Christchurch High School where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking. Photo / George Heard

Protesters have gathered outside a new Christchurch High School where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition is behind the event, sharing the details on social media with the title: "Emergency Protest 1".

About 50 protesters are standing outside of the new Te Aratai College in Linwood, waving flags and signs as cars toot in support drive by.

Some protesters can be heard yelling "shame on police" and "give us our jobs back", while others are shouting "you have destroyed our lives".

Signs read "Human Rights Violations", "Unagenda is the work of Satan" and "$55 million of Media Corruption".

A heavy police presence can be seen outside the school.