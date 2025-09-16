Advertisement
Prostate cancer: Having this conversation this month could be a matter of life or death – Danny Bedingfield

Opinion by
Danny Bedingfield
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The risk of developing the disease increases by up to 11 times if a first- or second-degree relative has also had prostate cancer or breast cancer. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand urges conversations about prostate cancer and highlights the lack of a national screening programme.
  • Prostate cancer risk increases significantly with family history, yet early detection through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests is crucial.
  • Men over 50 should have annual PSA tests, starting at 40 if there’s a family history.

For the past 13 years, Danny Bedingfield has found talking about his father’s death incredibly difficult – but he knows a simple screening programme could have helped save his father’s life.

September should be more than just the start of spring. It should be the month we finally

