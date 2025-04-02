“If the safety issues are such that speed bumps are required on one side of the road, common sense would suggest those same safety issues apply to the other,” she said.
Jones said while speed bumps are an issue, the spotlight should be on the way the decision was handled.
“I think the whole thing has been a bit of a shemozzle, we should have had the opportunity to ask some questions,” Jones said.
Jones said communication throughout the process had been delayed and there could have been more opportunity for discussion.
During the decision process, the Waipapa community board also went into public-excluded meetings to discuss the issue, according to Jones.
“We couldn’t hear what was going on or what was being advised and discussed,” she said.
A Christchurch City Council spokesperson told the Herald that members from both boards received a memo on January 20, outlining the project and informing members a decision meeting would be held in March.
Jones said like many other members, she was dealing with the sudden removal of 20 trees at the time, so did not respond nor recall receiving the email.
For this reason, the board did not receive any questions from board members and on March 4, decided that an information session on the issue for the Waipuna board would not be required.
According to Jones, they were able to send through questions on the matter, however, these were not answered until an hour before the final decision was made.