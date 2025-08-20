Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prominent sportsman trial: Witness heard ‘flippant’ remark infant’s injuries may have been caused during burping

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The trial continues in the Dunedin District Court. Photo / George Heard

The trial continues in the Dunedin District Court. Photo / George Heard

The mother of an infant found with 13 fractured ribs allegedly made a ‘flippant’ remark the injuries may have been caused by a prominent sportsman as he was burping it, a court has heard.

However, the witness who alleged the remark was made said the comment was “immediately dismissed” by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save