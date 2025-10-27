He also asked for guidance on what further recourse was available if Brown’s service had “impeded his criminal defence”.
McConnell dismissed his complaint.
“Mr Brown did what he was contracted to do,” she said.
“He reviewed the criminal files and wrote a report in which he gave his honest opinion in relation to gaps in the evidence, and the strength and weaknesses of the cases against Mr Kelly,” McConnell said.
“Mr Brown spent more time on assessing the evidence supporting the charges against Mr Kelly and completing his report than was covered by the retainer paid.”
McConnell said there was no reliable evidence that Brown contravened the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act 2010, or that he was guilty of misconduct or unsatisfactory conduct.
“Mr Kelly’s complaint against Mr Brown is dismissed.”
