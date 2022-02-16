Auckland Prison inmate Te Ariki Poulgrain ecaped Corrections custody in June last year. Photo / NZ Police

A man who escaped Corrections custody for more than two months was then allegedly injured by another prisoner once he returned to jail.

Police said Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, fled a medical facility in Grafton in June last year while he was an inmate at Auckland Prison, also known as Paremoremo.

CCTV footage showed him on the run in what appeared to be handcuffs.

After almost two and a half months he was arrested at a property in Ōtara on September 11.

He has denied illegally possessing a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun and possession of explosives - reference to the 10 shotgun shells and 25 9mm firearm rounds police said they confiscated.

Almost three months later, he was allegedly injured by another prisoner on December 8.

The man has been charged with wounding Poulgrain with intent to injure. He is due to appear at North Shore District Court this morning.

Poulgrain was among three prisoners who assaulted notorious double-killer Graeme Burton in Auckland Prison in 2018.

Meanwhile, another Paremoremo prisoner has been charged with assaulting Andre Port, one of New Zealand's most dangerous sex criminals.

He was allegedly assaulted at the prison on December 27. The defendant is also due to appear in court today.

Andre Charles Port served a 10-year prison sentence for sexually motivated attacks on women before being jailed indefinitely for two sex attacks on women, committed soon after he was released from prison.