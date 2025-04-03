- Police are making inquiries after a prisoner was found dead at Mt Eden Prison this week.
- Prison staff attempted to save the man, but they were unable to revive him.
- An internal incident review and investigation by the independent corrections inspectorate is under way.
A prisoner has died in their cell at Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility this week.
The prison’s general manager Dion Paki said the man was found unresponsive in his cell, which was not double-bunked, on Tuesday.
Staff “made every effort” to try and save the inmate, but they were unable to revive him, Paki said.