Prisoner dies in cell at Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police are making inquiries after a prisoner was found dead at Mt Eden Prison this week.
  • Prison staff attempted to save the man, but they were unable to revive him.
  • An internal incident review and investigation by the independent corrections inspectorate is under way.

A prisoner has died in their cell at Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility this week.

The prison’s general manager Dion Paki said the man was found unresponsive in his cell, which was not double-bunked, on Tuesday.

Staff “made every effort” to try and save the inmate, but they were unable to revive him, Paki said.

“While investigations are under way, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.”

He said other men in the unit, as well as staff, were being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted ... Police were advised and are responsible for notifying the next of kin.”

Paki said all deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review, an investigation by the independent corrections inspectorate and are also referred to the coroner.

“The inspectorate and coroner both complete a robust independent assessment of each incident, providing commentary and recommendations regarding the care and treatment of deceased individuals. In addition, the coroner confirms the cause of death.”

Police confirmed they were “making inquiries into this sudden death” on behalf of the coroner.

“The man’s next of kin has been advised of his passing, and our thoughts are with them.”

