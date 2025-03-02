- A prisoner was found dead in his cell on Saturday at Auckland Prison.
- The Ministry of Corrections is investigating the death, which is not considered suspicious.
- Police are investigating a separate fight on Sunday, where a prisoner was stabbed.
By RNZ
A prisoner has died and another has been injured in a separate event at Auckland Prison over the weekend.
A man was found dead in his cell on Saturday, and the Ministry of Corrections is investigating, though they say his death is not suspicious.