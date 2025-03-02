Advertisement
Prisoner dies at Auckland Prison; separate stabbing incident investigated

RNZ
  • A prisoner was found dead in his cell on Saturday at Auckland Prison.
  • The Ministry of Corrections is investigating the death, which is not considered suspicious.
  • Police are investigating a separate fight on Sunday, where a prisoner was stabbed.

By RNZ

A prisoner has died and another has been injured in a separate event at Auckland Prison over the weekend.

A man was found dead in his cell on Saturday, and the Ministry of Corrections is investigating, though they say his death is not suspicious.

Staff also intervened in a fight between three prisoners on Sunday, where one prisoner was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but is expected to return to prison on Monday.

Police are investigating the fight.

