A prisoner was found dead in his cell on Saturday at Auckland Prison.

The Ministry of Corrections is investigating the death, which is not considered suspicious.

Police are investigating a separate fight on Sunday, where a prisoner was stabbed.

By RNZ

A prisoner has died and another has been injured in a separate event at Auckland Prison over the weekend.

A man was found dead in his cell on Saturday, and the Ministry of Corrections is investigating, though they say his death is not suspicious.