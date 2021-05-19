Prison slaying trial: Man accused of jailhouse murder pleads guilty

The alleged attack occured at New Zealand's maximum-security prison at Paremoremo. Photo / Michael Craig

An inmate who was to be on trial next week for his part in an alleged jailhouse murder has pleaded guilty.

The man, 39, who has continued name suppression, appeared at the High Court in Auckland today.

He was charged with murdering Blake John Lee, who died at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo on March 5 last year.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales has previously said the alleged attack on Lee at the prison took place in a yard.

"The alleged assault occurred in the unit's yard," he said. "Staff responded to stop the assault and provide medical assistance to the victim."

Lee was behind bars at the time of his death for an attack on his partner, which occurred as he held her captive at a Rotorua house for several hours.

The lawyer for the inmate who pleaded guilty today, Ron Mansfield, said the man accepted his part in Lee's death.

The man will be sentenced on August 13.