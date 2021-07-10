Prison officer among three caught trying to smuggle contraband into Hawke's Bay prison

A prison officer in his 40s has been arrested in relation to an alleged smuggling attempt at the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison last month. Photo / NZME

Three people, including a prison officer, have been arrested in relation to smuggling contraband items into the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison last month.

A man and woman in their 40s, and another 38-year-old woman were among three people caught attempting to smuggle items into the prison in three separate occasions in June.

The male prison officer has been charged with breaching the Corrections Act, possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis oil for supply and possession of cannabis.

A 47-year-old Hastings woman, was also charged with two counts of breaching the Corrections Act and one of possession of cannabis.

They are both due to appear in the Hastings District Court later this month.

Lisa Lory, 38, of Napier, has already appeared for sentencing having pleaded guilty to four charges - two of bringing in contraband to the prison, one of supplying cannabis and one of breaching community work.

She concealed three packages on her person when visiting her partner at the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison on June 3, this year.

Wrapped in cling wrap and electrical tape, the packages contained 26.2g and 33.07g of tobacco, and 11.75g of cannabis.

Lisa Lory, 38, of Napier, was sentenced to 80 hours' community service in the Hastings District Court for smuggling contraband, including cannabis, into the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

Lory was arrested after being observed by prison staff handing the parcels over.

She was sentenced to 80 hours' community service in the Hastings District Court late last month.

Hawke's Bay Regional Prison director Leonie Aben, said the contraband was detected as part of the normal daily operations of the prison as opposed to a wider operation.

"Our staff do an outstanding job in ensuring contraband is kept out of our prisons, and these finds in early June are more examples of their commitment to keeping our sites safe."

Contraband items include alcohol, communication devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, tattoo equipment, tobacco, tobacco paraphernalia, weapons and other miscellaneous items that prisoners could use in inappropriate ways.

Hawke's Bay Today previously reported that the prison used a number of drug detection methods including camera surveillance, background checks on visitors, vehicle searches, and prisoners wearing closed overalls when in visiting areas.

In 2019, it was the first prison to train detector dogs in new psychoactive substances, including synthetic cannabis as well as mobile phones, tobacco and illicitly brewed alcohol.

The dogs are stationed at prison entry points and used during routine inspections of units for contraband.