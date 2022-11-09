Ryan De Garnham was "no wastrel", having had a career first in the armed services, then as a chef, but firearms, drugs and money led him on a path to prison. Photo/123RF

Firearms, money and meth were Ryan De Garnham’s downfall.

The 40-year-old described as “no wastrel” and whose life once held promise, is now behind bars for two years and four months and the relationship with his father and sister is now in tatters, after his decline into crime.

“He is someone who put all his energy into his career when he should have been looking after himself,” his lawyer John Sandston said of the depression and anxiety that were the nexus of his offending.

De Garnham was described as having been “driven” in his early career choices, which began in the armed forces before he became a chef and then turned to building.

When his life unravelled, he didn’t have the skills to cope so he turned to drugs and alcohol, and the descent into “firearms, meth and money” began, Sandston said.

In one instance last year he attacked a man at a gas station, throwing stones at him and eventually driving his car at him while he was on the side of the road calling for help.

Judge Jo Rielly said in sentencing him to prison that she needed to be careful not to be seen as condoning addiction issues as justification for his offending behaviour, including what she described as a “repugnant” message he sent to his sister.

She did however give him credit for his early guilty pleas, and other personal circumstances about which Sandston had made extensive submissions, some of which were suppressed.

It was De Garnham’s actions on the night he rammed a stranger in his car which landed him in the Nelson District Court.

He looked on via video link from a custody suite as he was sentenced on a number of charges dating back to May 2021, including possession of ammunition, cannabis and methamphetamine, found when police searched his home.

In May last year, he breached a protection order in place since February 2020, by making unauthorised contact with his father.

Multiple text messages, sent in relation to ongoing financial matters within the family, included De Garnham feeling that his father “owed him money”.

The court heard his sister was caring for their father who was unwell and that the breakdown in the relationship had had a “significant impact” on them.

Judge Rielly said it was clear from the victim impact statement De Garnham’s father had reached the end of his tether in knowing how to deal with him, and the breach had been the “final nail in the coffin” about how his son had treated him.

His sister’s victim impact statement was in a large part linked to the harm caused to their father.

In August last year, an incident on a fuel station forecourt in Nelson led to the lead charge of assault with intent to injure.

It was late at night when he and an associate stopped there. The associate went into the store and “had words” with a man who had also gone into the fuel station’s shop.

As the victim got into his vehicle, De Garnham approached and tried to pull him out, at which point the victim managed to drive off as De Garnham began throwing stones at him.

The victim then pulled over and as he was making what the court heard was a “panicked phone call”, De Garnham drove straight into the side of his vehicle, tipping it on its side.

The victim tried smashing his way out and told De Garnham, who had grabbed a metal bar, to get away.

Members of the public who saw what happened had by then intervened.

Judge Rielly was dubious of De Garnham’s explanation that he had intended to help the victim from his vehicle, and his statement to police that his “foot got stuck on the accelerator”.

She said the impact on the victim was significant. He had lost his job and income as a result of the loss of the vehicle, his phone and his tools, and was left with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the trauma suffered.

In September last year, De Garnham was living in a motel when police made enquiries regarding his bail. He did not have a firearms licence but was arrested and further charged with unlawful possession of prohibited firearms when police found him with a loaded semi-automatic rifle, an air rifle and a tin of ammunition.

De Garnham told police he’d found the firearms beside a river and had kept them to protect himself.

In May this year, and while on bail he was charged again with breaching a protection order after sending an “abusive text” to his sister, which the court heard was in response to a message he had been sent.

Judge Rielly said the words uttered were “repugnant and entirely inappropriate”, as well as being unnecessary and abusive.

She said De Garnham’s offending while on bail was a factor in her final decision.

Judge Rielly said it was clear to her he’d had addiction issues for some time, and at fluctuating levels throughout his adult life. His family felt it was the company he had chosen to keep which had contributed to his anti-social behaviour.

Judge Jo Rielly in the Nelson District Court. Photo / RNZ

“You were living an anti-social lifestyle against a backdrop of someone who had worked extremely hard,” she said.

“You were well supported by your family when you were young but as an adult, for some reason, you chose this lifestyle which led to crime and indulging in illicit substances.”

De Garnham was sentenced to prison on the charges of assault with intent to injure and breaches of the protection order, to be served concurrently, with release conditions set by the Parole Board.

He was convicted and discharged on the drugs matters, and an order was made for the destruction of the firearms and drugs.































































































