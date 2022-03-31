Havelock North High principal Greg Fenton. "I would suggest that if your young person has ... posted the video on social media, they take it down immediately as it could be an offence." Photo / File

Havelock North High principal Greg Fenton. "I would suggest that if your young person has ... posted the video on social media, they take it down immediately as it could be an offence." Photo / File

A school principal has condemned a violent attack on a student that was filmed, showing the repeated punching and kicking of a Year 12 girl.

Havelock North High School principal Greg Fenton told parents he was saddened and embarrassed to have to communicate to them about the incident.

Fenton has made the comments in an email to parents. Hawke's Bay Today has approached the school for further comment.

In the email, Fenton also called for the video to be taken off social media and says it could breach the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

The incident was one of two at the school recently, and is similar to a Napier Boys' HIgh School fight last month in which a student was seemingly knocked out in a playground fight filmed on school premises.

Fenton has also told parents that despite the two violent incidents, he does not believe violence is escalating at the school.

On Wednesday, a Year 12 Havelock North High girl was knocked to the ground.

She is then stood over by a female Year 11 student, and kicked in the head and body, while at least one bystander laughs as it is filmed.

The blows include a kick to the victim's head, as she lies on the ground.

Another student pulls the attacker away from the victim.

Fenton told parents the attackers have been removed from the school and will appear in front of the school board disciplinary committee next week.

"Such was the nature of the attack, that the police have also been involved, and are conducting a full investigation,'' Fenton said in an email to parents.

"I met with the police and in addition to the nature of the incident, they are also concerned about the number of people who downloaded the video of the attack, and have shared it with others.

"There is a feeling that this could be a breach of the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

"I would suggest that if your young person has done this and posted the video on social media, that they take it down immediately as it could be an offence."

Fenton told parents that while it was unfortunate there had been two incidents of violence recently, he did not believe violence was escalating in the playground.

"This was confirmed in the numerous conversations that I had with students on the grounds. I do however accept that situations like this are unsettling for students and as mentioned before, I am disappointed that for many students their first reaction is to film and circulate the footage.

"I have no hesitation in saying that staff and students who are new to HNHS frequently comment on how quiet and safe our playground is. That is certainly my opinion of our school.''