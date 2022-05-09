Prince Harry says a new campaign he's just launched was inspired by kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga he learned about during trips to New Zealand. Photo / Maori Television

By Jess Tyson of Maori Television

Prince Harry says a new campaign he's just launched was inspired by kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga he learned about during trips to New Zealand.

The campaign is part of the Duke of Sussex's new eco-travel non-profit organisation, Travalyst, working to identify and bring about systemic changes needed for sustainable travel.

It will work with six top travel brands, such as Google and Skyscanner, to collect data that will help consumers find details on flights with lower emissions more easily.

"I've been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life and I've always felt a deep connection and respect toward the Māori people who make me feel so welcome every time," Prince Harry said on Te Ao with Moana, the show on which he chose to launch the campaign tonight.

Moana Maniapoto. Photo / Michael Craig

"Māori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I'm here with you on Te Ao [with] Moana to share a new kaupapa."

Te Ao with Moana presenter Moana Maniapoto said it was bizarre being contacted by Prince Harry's representatives to have him on the show.

"I thought it was a scammer, truly, but no, it all checked out," Moana said.

"Prince Harry wanted the worldwide launch out of Aotearoa and on this programme."

Maniapoto said it was nice to see Māori inspiring people worldwide.

"Isn't it interesting that, here's Prince Harry, a royal, [who has] no problem with embracing Māori values as a way forward. It makes you wonder what our problem is here with power-sharing and trusting - that Māori might have a solution."

On the programme, Prince Harry also talked about how impressed he was by the efforts of the Tiaki Promise, an initiative established by Air New Zealand, Tourism New Zealand, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Māori Tourism, Tourism Holdings, Limited and TIA, encouraging all travellers to act as guardians of Aotearoa.

He also spoke about how touched he and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, felt after visiting Aotearoa and meeting "young people who are dedicated to the Māori culture".

"They are rightly determined to make this world a better place for the next generation. Guided by Māori knowledge and practices Aotearoa is a country of sustainability pioneers."

Producer Hikurangi Jackson is in discussion with Prince Harry's team for an interview on Te Ao with Moana in the near future to discuss the relationship between Māori and the Crown.