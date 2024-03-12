Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is holding steadfast to the 50-year-old law which sets maximum ages for some public roles but says people should be able to work well into their 70s.

Luxon was questioned about the age limits during a press conference at the Manukau SuperClinic launching the mobile breast screening unit with Health Minister Dr Shane Reti.

Ombudsman Peter Bouchier is retiring this month because of a law that includes a mandatory retirement age of 72. Other roles, including judges, also have maximum age limits.

Asked how old was too old to be a judge or ombudsman, Luxon said it was a case-by-case situation but he had not given it any consideration.

“It’s something we can look at down the road,” he told reporters. “But we haven’t discussed that too deeply, to be honest.”

Luxon was also asked why there was no age limit for politicians.

“I think you’re asking good questions,” he said. “I just don’t have any answers for you today.”

He added: “In a country where we’ve been increasing the average life expectancy every decade, there are pretty good reasons for why people are still wanting to work in their 70s. Others may not.

“But we haven’t had those discussions.”

Luxon was also questioned on the Government’s pay offer to police officers, who are calling recent offers “insulting”, “disgusting”, and “demoralising”.

The officers were offered the same deal that was initially rejected in September 2023.

When questioned about the negotiations Luxon disputed claims frontline officers had any ill feelings towards the Government.

“They appreciate the fact they have a government that cares about reducing offending,” Luxon said.

He hoped all parties were negotiating in “good faith” but it was ultimately something he could not be involved in.

The Prime Minister rejected suggestions that the Government was unable to lift police pay because it was prioritising the wrong areas, such as removing interest deductibility for landlords at a cost of nearly $3 billion.

“I think you’re completely wrong to conflate those two issues. What we are doing on interest deductibility is about putting downward pressures on rents for renters.”

An email from the association to all constabulary members viewed by the Herald said the offer included a $5000 general wage increase backdated from November 1, 2023, with police allowances increasing 5.25 per cent.

“It’s honestly insulting,” said one officer, who wanted to remain anonymous. “A lot of policing is done on the goodwill of the troops. Always has done but now that is being eroded.”

The questions came after Luxon and Reti unveiled the highly anticipated mobile breast screening unit.

Reti said the unit is expected to reach 6000 women a year and focuses on women who have never been screened.

“Mobile breast screening clinics continue to be a really important part of reaching our communities, particularly for those who don’t have access to transport or who live in rural or remote areas,” Reti said.

Reti was at the Manukau SuperClinic last month to announce the breast cancer screening age would rise from 69 to 74 within the next three years.

He said the Government’s plan would mean an average of two to three extra mammograms when the programme was fully implemented.

