Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Prime Minister Luxon announces $16m aid for Ukraine ahead of Nato summit

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters on US bombing of Iran. Video / NZ Herald

Further aid will be sent to Ukraine in the form of a $16 million funding boost as Russia continues to advance into the country amid stalled peace talks.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the news ahead of this week’s Nato summit in the Hague.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand