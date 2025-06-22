“The defence of Ukraine has significant implications not only for the security of the Euro-Atlantic, but also for the Indo-Pacific,” Peters said.

“We must continue to work with others in the international community to uphold a rules-based order that serves all our interests.”

$7 million would be injected into further humanitarian assistance for conflict-affected communities in Ukraine, and $1 million for Ukrainians displaced in neighbouring countries.

“The scale of need remains vast, as Russia continues its bombardment of densely populated civilian areas of Ukraine,” Luxon said.

This announcement follows a decision from Peters in November when he announced new chemical weapons and missiles sanctions against Russia.

The new sanctions package also targeted Iranians involved in the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, as well as Russians facilitating this trade.

At the time, Peters said the sanctions responded to “recent findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that illegal riot control agents are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine”.

New Zealand also joined Australia in a “call to action” on sanctions-evading “shadow fleet” activities.

In attempting to bypass sanctions, shadow fleet vessels have a pattern of ignoring maritime safety and environmental rules, avoiding insurance costs, and engaging in other unlawful actions.

“The ‘shadow fleet’ presents significant threats to all countries,” the statement says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine in February that year, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1700 individuals and entities.

Russia has escalated its attacks in recent weeks, sending 479 drones into Ukraine earlier this month. Kyiv says this demonstrates that the Kremlin has no intention of stopping its more than three-year invasion and is not serious about peace talks.