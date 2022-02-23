Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking from the West Coast after it was damaged by severe flooding this month. Photo / RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking from the West Coast after it was damaged by severe flooding this month. Photo / RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking from the West Coast after it was damaged by severe flooding this month.

A state of emergency was declared in Buller and dozens of people spent the night in evacuation centres after a deluge of rain.

The region suffered its wettest February in 78 years this year.

The visit today is a chance to help a community hit twice in a short time, the PM said.

"In contrast to the July flooding, rural areas and farmland have been really hit with this weather event."

Building flood resilience on the West Coast was important, Ardern said.

The PM said she wanted to work with the local council and residents to build strong water-related infrastructure.

"We want to hear locally what local people want in order to build with greater confidence ... we are simply not going to dictate to this community about what their future looks like."

She said recently Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta approached local councils about building resilience against extreme weather events.

It would not always be as simple as just building flood walls, and some places might need complex solutions.

Ardern also addressed some anti-mandate and convoy protest-related issues.

She said she would not allow a "small handful" of people in the country to command her focus.

Ardern said most people had taken steps consistent with public health measures to battle Covid-19.

"Ninety-five per cent of them have been vaccinated and that's what's going to get us through."

On Covid-19, the PM said: "There's no question that we have a large amount of demand for testing right now."

Ardern said only people with cold or 'flu symptoms, close contacts of existing cases, or people instructed to by health officers needed to get tested.

She said rapid antigen tests would resolve many problems.