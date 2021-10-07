Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting vaccination clinic in Camberley, Hastings

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be visiting a vaccination clinic in Hastings on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be visiting a vaccination clinic in Hastings on Friday morning, to talk to front line staff and attempt to help boost rates of vaccination.

The visit, at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga drive thru vaccination centre, is part of the second day of a tour of areas with lower rates of innoculation against Covid-19.

She will visit Wairoa later this afternoon on her way up to East Coast communities.

Ardern's whistle-stop tour started in Rotorua and Murupara on Thursday.

The flying visits, which were arranged only the day before, saw Ardern speak to front line staff and members of the public getting their shots.

On the Murupara leg of her visit three protesters appeared while Ardern was being welcomed, with signs proclaiming "freedom of choice" and "informed decision".

Murupara currently has the lowest rates of vaccination in New Zealand, while areas like Flaxmere and Maraenui are the lowest in Hawke's Bay.

