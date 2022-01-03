Voyager 2021 media awards
Prime Minister David Lange's 'nuclear' moment on world stage at Oxford Union debate

5 minutes to read
In March 1985 David Lange took part in a debate at the Oxford Union in England on the proposition that 'nuclear weapons are morally indefensible'. His opponent was the American evangelist Jerry Falwell. New Zealand's opposition to visits by nuclear-armed and -powered ships was criticised by the United States, the UK and Australia, who feared it might influence other countries. Lange denied that was the intention, but the Oxford Union debate undoubtedly focused international attention on New Zealand's anti-nuclear stance. As this clip illustrates, he also used the occasion to demonstrate his quick wit on the subject.

Cherie Howie
By
Cherie Howie

Reporter

The stage was Oxford Union's debating chamber, and the world. Then-Prime Minister David Lange arguing nuclear weapons were morally indefensible. American televangelist Jerry Falwell, the opposite. Three weeks earlier Lange's Government, elected on a promise

