Pro-Palestine protesters have crashed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's pool party at his Auckland home, accusing him of having 'blood on his hands'. Video / ppl4palestine

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s electoral office in East Auckland was vandalised overnight with messages of support for Palestine.

Red paint was splashed on the front window of the National leader’s office with the words “Free Palestine” written alongside in black paint. A moustache was painted on Luxon’s face.

The paint was washed away first thing this morning, with only remnants now remaining.

A spokesperson for Christopher Luxon said police had been informed of the damage.

“This repeated vandalism is extremely disappointing and distressing for staff.

“Police have been notified.”

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East Acting Area Commander, said there was a report of vandalism on a building on Millhouse Drive around 10.45pm on Wednesday night.

Cook asked for anyone with video footage of the incident or any information to contact police.

“Our inquiries are now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances,” Cook said.

Late last week, pro-Palestine protesters crashed a party at Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Auckland home, calling for the Government to grant special visas for family members of Kiwi-Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

Superficial damage remains on the wall of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's electoral office after pro-Palestine supporters splashed it in red paint. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Prime Minister was hosting a pool party with local New Zealand radio station The Edge. Footage showed Luxon walking out of his house as protestors shouted “blood, blood, blood on your hands”.

Protesters said it took 20 days for special visas to get New Zealand families living in Ukraine entry to New Zealand but after 145 days nothing has been established for those in Gaza.

Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed around 1100 people, according to news agency Reuters.

Luxon expressed concern about Israel’s actions in the city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million people are sheltering.

Earlier this month, Luxon told RNZ’s Morning Report the Government was extremely concerned about the loss of life for civilians as well as the threat to regional stability in the Middle East.

“The loss of life is appalling, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating, the cost of the conflict frankly is far too high.

“We want to see a pause in hostilities and that’s why we’ve said we don’t want Israel to proceed with an assault on Rafah.”



