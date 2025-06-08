Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced the Parent Boost visa, allowing multi-entry access for parents for up to five years.

The visa aims to attract skilled migrants by enabling them to sponsor their parents, boosting economic growth.

Applications open on September 29, 2025, with health, income, and insurance criteria required for eligibility.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning following the announcement that meetthe Government will allow migrants in New Zealand to sponsor their parents to visit and stay here under a new visa.

Luxon will talk about the new visa and criteria this morning at 7.37am on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show.

You can listen to the interview from the below link:

Luxon says many Kiwis will benefit from the changes to immigration that will give parents of New Zealand citizens and residents multi-entry access for up to five years if they meet, health, income, and insurance criteria.

The Parent Boost visa – which opens on September 29, 2025 – allows migrant New Zealanders to sponsor their parents to visit and stay in New Zealand for up to five years, with the option to extend for five more and was announced by Luxon and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford yesterday.

Yesterday, Luxon said similar models are used around the world and would mean a great deal to many New Zealand families.

“It’s so important to our migrant community, when we know how hard they work, and what they’re doing to try and raise their families and strengthen their communities, and we want to be able to support them in this way,” he said over the weekend.

He said the new visa was part of the drive to attract even more skilled migrants and their families to New Zealand, which will help drive economic growth.

“In order to drive economic growth, we need to incentivise skilled migrants to choose New Zealand,” the Prime Minister said.

“Ensuring we continue to attract the right people with the skills this country needs will deliver significant economic and social benefits for all New Zealanders.”

Stanford said a longer-term visitor visa for parents was an “important consideration” for migrants when choosing where to build their lives.

.

There are still a number of requirements needed to qualify and sponsors must also meet a high financial threshold.

Their parents, for instance, must have available funds of $160,000 for a single parent and $250,000 for a couple to support themselves for the duration of their visa.

“The Parent Boost Visa strikes the balance of making New Zealand more attractive for people who want to make our beautiful country their home, without putting additional strain on public services,” Stanford said.

“We are committed to delivering an efficient and predictable immigration system that drives economic growth to take New Zealand forward.”

Parent Boost applications open on September 29, 2025.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.