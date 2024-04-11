Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking to media this morning for the final time before leading a business delegation to Southeast Asia.

Luxon has been at the Pulman Hotel in Auckland today speaking to the Property Council ahead of the trip, which is scheduled for next week.

His address to the council follows Cabinet making policy decisions on its promised tenancy reforms - meaning landlords will soon be able to easily end a tenancy without a specific reason.

The move is a reversal of a previous regulation brought in by the former Labour-led Government which stopped “no-cause” evictions.

Legislation is expected to be passed by the end of the year to strip back many of the tenancy changes that had been made.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has said this Government’s changes were “pro-tenant” as it would make landlords more likely to invest in the sector, and create more rental supply. This, in turn, would help reign in rising rents.

“The previous Government waged a war on landlords. Many landlords told us this caused them to exit the rental market altogether,” Bishop said earlier.

Luxon will soon be heading away on a recently-announced trip to Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. He is travelling with a senior business delegation, Minister of Climate Change and Revenue Simon Watts, and Paulo Garcia, New Zealand’s first Filipino Member of Parliament.

His visit to Thailand will be the first dedicated visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister since 2013, while the visit to the Philippines will be the first in 14 years.

“Southeast Asia is a region that is more crucial than ever to our prosperity and our security. I look forward to meeting my counterparts and seeing firsthand what more we can do to deepen our relationships,” Luxon said last week.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will soon be heading to Southeast Asia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said 10 per cent of New Zealand exports went to SE Asia, valued at $9.1b, and the region’s economy was increasing faster than just about anywhere in the world.

The Prime Minister’s trip will start in Singapore, which he called “one of our largest sources of foreign investment”, before continuing to Thailand, then on to the Philippines.

“New Zealand is home to over 100,000 Filipinos. This will be the first dedicated visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to the Philippines in the past 14 years,” he said earlier.

“Continuing to foster our global relationships can only benefit the New Zealand economy and I intend to pursue these relationships in Southeast Asia and around the world. This Government is determined to deliver on our plan to rebuild the economy so Kiwis can get ahead again and strengthening our trade and business connections with the world is an important part of that.”