Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reveals plans for stronger trade ties with Asia

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attends the East Asia Summit. Photo / Pool

Christopher Luxon is hoping to secure top-tier strategic partnerships for New Zealand this week as he eyes stronger trade opportunities in Asia.

The Prime Minister spoke to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning as he attends the final day of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur.

Luxon said

