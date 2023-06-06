The Michael Wood saga continues, Auckland households face a double-digit rate increase and Prince Harry gets his day in court in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Primary teachers have voted to accept the latest Ministry of Education collective agreement offer.

It followed a long negotiation campaign that included the largest education strike in this country’s history.

The settlement includes a 6 per cent pay increase in July, with two further increases, and it also includes a lump sum payment of $3000 to be paid next month, plus an additional $1500 for union members.

Classroom release times have been increased from 10 to 25 hours per term and mileage allowances have gone up.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said it was a huge win, as work demands on teachers have skyrocketed in the past couple of decades.