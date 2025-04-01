Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Preparing children to start school: It’s not as simple as blaming the parents - Opinion

By Stuart Deerness
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Aucklander Charlotte Lay explains why the new methods of teaching reading, writing and maths will be good for her 6-year-old daughter Margot. Video / Alex Burton
Opinion by Stuart Deerness
Dr Stuart Deerness is a senior lecturer in the School of Education - Te Kura Mātauranga at the Auckland University of Technology.

THREE KEY FACTS

Stuart Deerness teaches future secondary school teachers at university. He leads the Graduate Diploma in Secondary Teaching programme in the School of Education at AUT.

The recent anonymous teacher’s account in the Weekend Herald (Mar 15) describing children’s lack of school readiness raises some fair points.

Indeed,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand