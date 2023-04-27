Pregnant woman critically injured in crash near Gisborne

A pregnant woman suffered what were been described as 'critical' injuries this morning when the car she was a passenger in collided head-on with a ute on State Highway 35 at Wainui, near the Oneroa Road corner. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

A pregnant woman suffered critical injuries in a head-on crash on State Highway 35 near Gisborne’s Oneroa Rd this morning.

The 10am crash involved a ute with a sole occupant heading towards Gisborne and a sedan with three people in it.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged, particularly the sedan.

The pregnant woman had to be helped from the vehicle by firefighters and other emergency personnel.

“She suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital,” a senior firefighter said.

“The other three people only had minor injuries.”

Police have started a serious crash inquiry.

The highway was closed for about an hour.