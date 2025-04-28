But after the failure of mediation between Doria and her then-employers, Olivia Flowers, formerly Olivia Blakeney-Williams, and her father, Richard Blakeney-Williams, at Diamond Laser Medispa in Taupō, she was forced to resign.
Primary carer leave, commonly known as maternity leave, is Government-funded leave for up to six months and can begin up to six weeks before the baby’s due date.
It can only begin earlier if the employer and employee agree, or if the employee is unable to perform their workplace duties.
The email said the business required Doria to start her leave early because of “the overwhelming information regarding the risk of harm to you and/or baby, together with the non-work related activities that you have said are having a detrimental effect on your health and putting your baby at risk”.
It stated Doria had taken time off in the previous three weeks, which she said was due to morning sickness. It also stated the workplace involved many chemicals, and that Doria could not perform the hours required “even at this early stage of your pregnancy”.
A request to cancel the nominated early carer leave and for a work-related risk assessment to be conducted by an independent professional to find a temporary solution was rejected.
Doria had also provided a letter from her midwife stating she was “fit and healthy and completely capable of performing her duties”, notwithstanding the morning sickness, which the midwife described as a common symptom of pregnancy.
They claimed it was not due to the pregnancy itself; rather, it was the symptoms of the pregnancy.
But the tribunal rejected the rationale.
“The submission that the symptoms of pregnancy can and were, in this instance, separated out from a pregnancy to justify detrimental treatment overlooks the entire rationale for the protection from discrimination of pregnant women …” the decision stated.
“Ms Doria lost her source of income immediately. She was denied the opportunity to work, despite intending to have worked for the remaining seven months of her pregnancy.”
The tribunal said a decision to ban Doria from the spa’s premises for health reasons was not supported by any medical evidence.
It also said the decision to place her on early leave with “no notice, no consultation, no medical information and no risk report” and to then contact her and remind her of her obligations as an employee and the possibility of being disciplined, all contributed to Doria having to resign.
“We accept that Ms Doria experienced the humiliation of being unable to financially provide for herself during her pregnancy and to prepare for her baby’s arrival; the injury to feelings she experienced, including the stress and distress when she found herself without a job and an inability to experience the joy of pregnancy as she was consumed by trying to obtain sufficient income and challenging her employer’s actions,” the tribunal said.
“We also accept the discrimination she faced as a result of her pregnancy impacted upon her dignity during this vulnerable period of her life. She was treated with ongoing hostility and contempt by the defendants …”
The decision stated that Flowers and Blakeney-Williams had tried to justify their actions at the hearing, referencing the “rude behaviour” of Doria, who swore at Blakeney-Williams.
While the tribunal took that into account, it said it did not, however, entitle her employer to unlawfully discriminate against her. Nor did it disentitle her from a remedy.
Flowers, Blakeney-Williams and their company were ordered to pay Doria $75,000 in damages for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings, as well as $15,467 for lost wages, and $9303.30 for lost paid parental leave, totalling $99,770.30.
A declaration was also made stating they had discriminated against Doria “on the basis of the prohibited ground of sex, which includes pregnancy and childbirth”.
However, their lawyer said they were considering their options in terms of an appeal.
