Kauri gum water fountain at Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The Waitangi Museum in which a “precious” piece of kauri gum, worth thousands of dollars, was allegedly stolen is asking anyone with information to contact police.

The unique taonga was reportedly taken sometime between 11.30am and 12pm on Sunday while on display in Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Far North District acting area commander Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the taonga was the size of a small netball. It weighed around 2kg.

The kauri gum was part of a receptacle that allowed museum-goers to cleanse themselves with water before exiting the memorial gallery.

The alleged theft was reportedly caught on CCTV and is believed to have involved two adults and a child.

Museum staff and trustees of the Waitangi National Trust Board were saddened by what they called a brazen daylight robbery.

Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene was appalled.

“[It is] unacceptable to take a symbol that demonstrates the sacrifice our Māori soldiers made, particularly the soldiers from up here, on behalf of this country and especially in a place like Waitangi where it’s representative of the price of citizenship.”

Trustees of the Museum at Te Ahu in Kaitāia gifted the kauri gum to Te Rau Aroha before its opening in 2020. During which, Te Ahu staff indicated the purpose of the taonga extended beyond being a mere artefact.

“...it stands as a poignant representation of A Company, whose soldiers came from Te Tai Tokerau [Northland], affectionately known as the Gum Diggers,” staff expressed at the time.

Museum curator Chanel Clarke called the reported theft a “shameless act”.

“I have no doubt that those people who came in here have tupuna that are in this gallery; they probably have ancestors who served, and this is not the type of behaviour that is becoming of their whānau.”

Robinson said yesterday that police attended the scene and are currently reviewing CCTV footage, as well as making further inquiries.

Members of the public can report any information to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.