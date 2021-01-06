Precious boom box and kit gone: Police appeal after burglars hit rugby team John Campbell helped found

The Mixed Veges rugby team was formed in 1986. Photo / Supplied

A boom box with sentimental value belonging to a Wellington club rugby team called Mixed Veges has been stolen.

The Mixed Veges was formed in 1986 by a group of Victoria University students including TVNZ presenter John Campbell, according to the team's online Club Rugby profile.

Police reported between December 29-30 several garages were broken into in the suburb of Brooklyn.

"From one of these garages a very sentimental boom box has been stolen. This had been donated to the Mixed Vege rugby team by a player who has subsequently passed away", police said.

Ever since, the team has taken the boom box to every game in the player's honour.

The team's profile said The Mixed Veges are a part of the fabric of Wellington lower grade club rugby.

"The Mixed Veges welcome players from all walks of life and we have diversity across the team. We consider ourselves to be a team that fosters whānau values and we encourage growth of friendships, growth of spirit and growth of character."

Police said they only had a limited description of the boom box itself, but it was kept in a blue carry bag and has "loads of writing all over it".

"Please help us to reunite the boom box with the Mixed Vege rugby team."

Other stolen items included two large black gear bags, which have identifiable Mixed Veges shirts, shorts and socks in them.

Anyone with information could contact police on 105 and quote file number 201230/0253.