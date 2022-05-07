A Powerball ticket bought in New Plymouth has won its owner $5.3 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

7 May, 2022

One Lotto ticket is now worth $5.3 million, winning Powerball and an one-third share of Division One.

That ticket was bought at Countdown Vogeltown by a player from New Plymouth.

Two other tickets are worth $333,333 - their share of division one without the Powerball number.

Those tickets were bought from Redwood Lotto in Blenheim and Countdown Metro in Auckland.

Another lucky player has won $600,000 with Strike Four, with a ticket bought from Countdown North West in Auckland.

Tonight's winning numbers are 5, 14, 16, 24, 31 and 39.

The Bonus ball is 30, and Powerball is 8.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 14, 31, 39 and 16.