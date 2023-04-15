Powerball jackpot rises to $12 million after Taranaki punter snags first division

One person has become New Zealand's latest millionaire.

One person has become New Zealand's latest millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $12 million after one person from Taranaki snagged $1m in Lotto’s first division draw this evening.

The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in the town of Waitara in northern Taranaki.

It marks the second $1m win this week after a Tauranga couple picked up the same prize on Wednesday.

Strike Four has also rolled over after not being struck tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Tonight’s numbers were 19, 35, 2, 23, 1, 29. The bonus ball was 36 and the Powerball was 4.

Lotto NZ said anyone who bought their ticket from Impulse Snacks & Lotto store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, or through the MyLotto App.