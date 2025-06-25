Consumer NZ Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge tells Ryan Bridge about tips and tricks to avoid the winter electricity bill shock. Video / Herald NOW

The way New Zealanders compare and switch power plans and deal with power companies looks set to change.

Newstalk ZB understands the Electricity Authority will provide more detail in the coming days about the “next generation” comparison and switching service it’s developing, which uses AI.

It’s ending its support of Consumer NZ’s long-running but sometimes controversial Powerswitch website at the end of the year, saying the website has served Kiwis well but the “time is right” for change.

Authority chief executive Sarah Gillies said it envisages a future in which consumers can “seamlessly compare and switch plans and providers, choose multiple providers for different services, and sell surplus power back to the grid, all with a few taps on a smart device”.

The regulator is proposing giving households more flexibility to change providers, and even buy power from one company and sell power to another.