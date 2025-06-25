It believes that will lead companies to reduce their prices, and compete more for customers that have solar panels, battery storage and electric vehicles.
“We’ll need a comparison and switching service that can leverage AI-enabled tools, improvements in data standardisation and a future consumer-data-right,” Gillies said.
Powerswitch – which is owned by advocacy group Consumer NZ and has been running for 25 years – has previously faced criticism over the plans, prices and power companies it features, and the “success” fees it charges power companies when consumers change plans.
Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said it was disappointed the authority would no longer partially fund the service – to the tune of $1.2 million a year – after the end of this year.
“We are actively considering what the future of the service could look like from 2026 onwards. We’re also interested to learn more about the service the [authority’s] new provider will offer,” he said.
“Ultimately, our priority is to ensure that New Zealanders continue to have access to tools that help them make informed decisions and get the best value from their electricity provider.”