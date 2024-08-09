“The cost of electricity now far outweighs any profit we can recoup, and it is actually cheaper for us to halt production.
“While it is not unusual for power prices to hike in winter, due to demand and lower hydro lake levels, industry has seen significant ongoing price rises every year since 2018 which has made replacing traditional electricity hedging instruments unaffordable.”
He told BusinessDesk that in the near term, two things could make its electricity bill come back down: heavy rain and a supply deal with Contact Energy coming into effect.
Pulp is a fibrous material used to make paper.
Ravensdown
Ravensdown’s fertiliser plant in Awatoto, south of Napier, is currently in a shutdown period undergoing a major upgrade.
It will roar back to life next month.
Ravensdown works manager Tony Gray said the plant had a turbine that generates electricity, which helped power the plant.
However, that turbine had been out of action since Cyclone Gabrielle.
Gray said rising electricity costs added more urgency to get it operational again by the end of this year.
“We watch the electricity pricing pretty carefully,” he said.