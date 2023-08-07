The cause of the power pole collapse on Mersey St is 'being investigated'. Photo / Ben Tomsett via Otago Daily Times

Three power poles fell over on an Invercargill street on Monday afternoon, possibly after one was hit by a vehicle.

The cause of the collapse on Mersey St was not immediately apparent, and was listed by PowerNet as “being investigated”.

In an update on Monday evening, PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said it was thought a vehicle had hit one of the poles, which had fallen and dragged the two others down.

Earlier, employees at a nearby business said they heard a loud bang followed by a momentary loss of power.

They said a fellow employee was taking a break outside when they witnessed the power poles collapse one after the other “like dominoes”.

PowerNet listed the outage as occurring at 3.15pm.

Affected localities included Bond St, Invercargill Inner City, and Mersey St.

No injuries or damages to property have been reported.

Franklin said investigations were ongoing, and that power had been restored to most users by 8.30pm.