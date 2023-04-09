Power outages affecting parts of West Auckland tonight

Large parts of West Auckland have been affected. Photo / File

Power outages are affecting large parts of West Auckland tonight, including areas still reeling from the devastating storms.

The suburbs of Bethells Beach, Henderson Valley, parts of Swanson and parts of Piha have been affected, according to Vector’s outages map.

It is unclear how many homes are without power tonight, or when they can expect to be reconnected.

Vector outages across Auckland on Sunday evening. Photo / Vector

Vector said power outages occurred in Swanson and Piha about 6.30pm.

“Customers in Swanson are now back up and running, and our crews are currently on-site in Piha investigating the cause of the outage so they can restore power for impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Herald has asked how many households are without power and when they can expect to have electricity restored.

To see the latest outages across the region, check out Vector’s Outage Centre here.