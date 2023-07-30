A person was rescued after crashing their car into a power pole on Whitford-Maraetai Rd on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person was rescued after crashing their car into a power pole on Whitford-Maraetai Rd on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person was seriously injured when their car smashed into a power pole last night, leaving a swathe of east Auckland without electricity overnight.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Whitford-Maraetai Rd just after 8.56pm on Sunday.

Power lines came down on the vehicle and one person was trapped inside, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Garreth Lewis said.

Four fire trucks attended the crash and firefighters cut the driver out of the car.

“The vehicle had collided with a power pole, with the sole occupant sustaining serious injuries,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

“Power contractors were notified. The Serious Crash Unit also examined the scene and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

Vector’s outage map shows the power cut affecting parts of Ormiston through to Maraetai, with no time given on when repairs will be completed.