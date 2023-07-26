Napier City Rovers midfielder Ta Eh Doe says the side's recent strong run of results has followed a more positive outlook within the team. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers midfielder Ta Eh Doe says the side's recent strong run of results has followed a more positive outlook within the team. Photo / Neil Reid

Banishing negativity has been the key to Napier City Rovers’ charge towards their hoped-for qualification to football’s National League, says midfielder Ta Eh Doe.

The Bill Robertson-coached team have a break from action this weekend; a well-deserved rest after three outstanding Central League wins on the road saw them strengthen their pre-season goal of making the National League.

With the Wellington Phoenix Reserves guaranteed a spot in the 10-club National League as part of their participation agreement, the other three qualification spots from Central League go to the trio of sides who finish highest in the league.

Napier City Rovers are third; one place behind Wellington Phoenix Reserve, who themselves trail league leaders Wellington Olympic.

The club is unbeaten in their past six league games, including last weekend’s impressive 3-0 win over Waterside Karori in Wellington.

Doe said he believed one of the key reasons behind the side’s run was a far more positive outlook, saying previously, there were times when they were guilty of being too negative.

“There was one stage where everyone was just negative,” he said.

“Bill had a chat to us and told us to be more positive and to stay together. Our team, we do pretty well when we’re winning games - we are having a laugh and having fun.

“But when things don’t really go our way, most of us start yelling at each other when we make mistakes. When I make a mistake, I know I have made a mistake and I am hard on myself. So, with people yelling at me, it doesn’t help.

“By being positive towards each other when things aren’t going well, I feel we do a bit better.”

Ta Eh Doe is known for displaying his speed - or gas - on the football pitch. Away from it, he delivers gas bottles for Rockgas Hawke's Bay. Photo / Neil Reid

Last weekend’s 3-0 win over Waterside Karori was the club’s third successive impressive – and crucial in terms of National League qualification – win on the road in Wellington.

Earlier in the month, Napier City Rovers had beaten Western Suburbs and Miramar in the capital.

The Miramar triumph was done the hard way, with the Jim Hoyle-captained team playing the final 30 minutes with 10 men but still managing to win 3-1.

“When we went into the changing room at halftime, Bill said we had to be positive,” 22-year-old Doe said.

“That helped us in the second half. After we got the lead again, everyone started encouraging each other ... it was good.”

Given the tightness of the Central League table, Doe said last weekend’s Waterside Karori match had been a “must-win”.

Napier City Rovers players, including Ta Eh Doe (left), after their 8-2 Chatham Cup third-round win over Stop Out in Napier on June 18. Photo / Neil Reid

The win saw Napier City Rovers take third place on 26 competition points from Western Suburbs, who have dropped down to fourth and have 24 points.

Petone FC – who shocked Central League leaders Wellington Olympic with a 4-0 win last weekend – are in the fifth spot on 23 points, but they have a game in hand.

While rightly proud of their recent form, Doe said the biggest frustration for him this year had been the side losing and drawing several matches they had dominated and could have won.

Had those matches gone their way, the side could be “challenging for the title” instead of currently being in the tight race for third and fourth spots.

“There were games we should have won, but we made mistakes that cost us,” he said.

“Most of the games we lost or drew, we should have won. Teams haven’t really broken us down. We haven’t made most teams earn their goals.”

Ta Eh Doe (left) and Napier City Rovers veteran defender Fergus Neil prepare for action at their home ground at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers return to action against Whanganui Athletic at Bluewater Stadium on August 6.

Their run home in the Central League then sees them play Wellington Phoenix Reserves away, then at home against Wellington Olympic, followed by the final round-robin match against North Wellington away.

Doe was an instant sensation for Napier City Rovers on his recruitment for the 2022 season.

Having previously played for four Wellington clubs – including Wellington Olympic – his first season in Napier saw him be judged Napier City Rovers’ 2022 Most Valuable Player and take out the club’s Supporters Player of the Year award.

Doe has again been a key figure this season, forming a strong combination in midfield with Cameron Emerson. The 27-year-old Emerson has consistently been one of Napier City Rovers’ best in 2023.

“I am trying to do everything to get better and help the team,” Doe said.

“I care so much about winning. When we don’t win games, or we lose badly, it hurts. Sometimes it will ruin my day, week ... it changes my whole mood.”

This year his partner has relocated from Wellington to Napier, with the pair about to move into their own flat in the city.

When asked if he was if his stay with Napier City Rovers was going to be for the long-term, Doe said: “Maybe I will stick around for the next few years. I will see where things go, you never know.”

Doe is one of the quickest and most mobile players in the Napier City Rovers squad, with fans often talking about how much gas - or speed - he has in his tank on match days.

Away from the football pitch, Doe is working with a gas of a different type; driving a truck delivering bottles of gas for Rockgas Hawke’s Bay.

“I’m delivering gas bottles, driving around and out about. I like it - it’s a nice job driving around and seeing all the nice scenery out in the country.

“I am the bottles of gas man,” he laughed.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014.