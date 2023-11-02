This Monday, police received reports of two people tampering with lines company Orion’s network in Woolston. Photo / NZME

Canterbury police are asking for information from the public after two people were spotted tampering with power lines and transformer boxes in Christchurch.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley also asked for information about a vehicle seen near the damaged power lines, a white flat-deck ute.

The plea follows several reports to police about “suspicious activity” around power lines and transformer boxes in Christchurch’s red zone.

This Monday, police received reports of two people tampering with lines company Orion’s network in Woolston.

“This behaviour is dangerous and has the potential to impact households living in the area,” Appley said.

He said people should immediately call 111 if they saw people acting suspiciously around power poles and lines.

He also asked anyone who recognised the individuals in Woolston, or anyone with information on the white ute, to contact police on 105 and quote file 220608/8167.

“If you come across live wires that are left hanging or jutting out of the ground, these could cause serious injury if touched and you should contact Orion immediately.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.