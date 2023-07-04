Strong winds have battered the Bay of Plenty. Video / Supplied

Some Western Bay of Plenty residents are without power this morning following outages due to strong winds.

Powerco field crews responded to a number of outages throughout the region overnight, the company said in a statement today.

The largest wind-related outage occurred in Ōmokoroa where high winds blew a tree branch and plastic into power lines cutting power to 926 customers around 5.30pm yesterday.

The branch and plastic were safely removed and customers were progressively reconnected by 9pm, Powerco said.

A large gum tree fell onto lines in Pyes Pa cutting power to 768 customers at about 5pm with customers’ supply progressively restored by 9.30pm.

Field crews were working to restore supply to 79 remaining customers without power this morning.

In Whakamārama trees through lines cut power to 761 customers around 5pm.

Customers were progressively restored in the evening with repairs to take place this morning to restore power to the remaining 111 customers.

In Tauriko trees brought down power lines and cut power to 642 customers around 6.30pm.

Power was progressively restored by 9.30pm with two remaining customers remaining to be restored this morning.

Powerco thanked customers for their patience as crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to make any repairs and restore power.

If anyone comes across downed lines it’s important to keep yourself, your children and livestock well away and, once safe, call its 24/7 emergency line on 0800 27 27 27 or 111.