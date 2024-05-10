OBM players close in on Ngātapa's Stirling McKelvie from both sides in Poverty Bay premier club rugby action from last weekend. OBM won 33-12 for their third consecutive win but face a tall order in Tapuae tomorrow to make it four. Photo / Liam Clayton

Local rugby fans are saturated, if not soaked through, for choice over the weekend, starting today.

The Super 11 Schools under-48kg mixed tournament gets the ball rolling at 9.30am today at Gisborne Intermediate School.

Gis Int A and Gis Int Taniwha are in Pool A and Gis Int Giants are in Pool B of the 10-a-side tournament.

Tomorrow at 11.30am on Rectory No.1, the Transit Coachlines First 15 Festival continues with Gisborne Boys’ High School taking on St Patrick’s College Silverstream.

Napier BHS go at it with Wellington College on Rectory 2 at the same time.

At 1pm, Palmerston North BHS play HIBS on Rectory 1 and Hastings BHS Akina do battle with Feilding High School on R2.

Week six of round one of the Civil Project Solutions premier club competition will see two-time defending champions and competition leaders East Coast Farm Vets YMP host Larsawn Ngātapa on Barry Park 1.

Enterprise Cars OBM make the trek to Wairoa to play Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae on Sports Ground No.1, and Kevin Hollis Glass Pirates play at home against GT Shearing Waikohu on Gisborne’s Oval 1.

Earthworks Solutions High School Old Boys have the bye.

All premier games kick off at 2.45pm.

In CPS Senior 1 action from 1pm tomorrow, competition leaders Charteris Choppers Wairoa-Athletic have the bye while defending champions Nūhaka V8s will host All Stars Waikohu on Nūhaka Domain 1.

Mahia Avenue Shop Tapuae will set the scene for their premiers in a meaty clash with Horouta Te Waka on SG1.

YMP Bumbles have a similar challenge against Matawhero Harvest Transport Ngātapa on Barry Park 1.

All of the Heke-O-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s club rugby fixtures in week four are go from 2pm.

The draw is:

Hikurangi Te Maunga vs Waiapu Te Awa at Kahuitara;

Tokararangi vs Waima at Te Araroa Domain;

Tokomaru Bay United vs 2023 champions Hicks Bay at Hatea-a-Rangi Memorial Domain;

Uawa vs Tihirau Victory Club at Uawa Domain.

Ruatōria City have the bye.

Week four of the Enterprise Cars Ngāti Porou East Coast women’s club rugby (11.30am kick-off) pits Hikurangi Mountain Maidens against Waiapu at Kahuitara, and Ruatōria City will face Waima at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria. TVC and Tokararangi have a bye.