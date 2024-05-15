YMP's Te Peehi Fairlie has Saigeon Carmichael� in support in a premier club rugby game against Waikohu. Fairlie, more used to starring in the backline, was YMP's standout at blindside flanker in their win over Ngātapa at the weekend, Photo / Paul Rickard

The grass of home was green enough for player-coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman’s green and blacks on Saturday.

After a fortnight away from Civil Project Solutions Premier Rugby, Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae beat Enterprise Cars OBM 24-10 on Sports Ground 1 in Wairoa.

Two-time defending champions and top-of-the-table East Coast Farm Vets Young Māori Party (YMP) outscored Larsawn Ngatapa 62-24 on Barry Park and GT Shearing Waikohu beat Kevin Hollis Glass Pirates 39-21 at the Oval on week six of round one.

Premier and Senior 1 club rugby take a break for two Poverty Bay pre-representative season fixtures this Saturday - Town v Country at 2.45pm at the Oval and Turanga Senior 1 v Wairoa at Athletic Park in Wairoa at 2pm.

YMP, sitting on 25 points, have the bye in week seven to end round one of Premier action on May 25.

Unbeaten Tapuae (24 points), having defeated YMP 17-14 on April 20, can clinch the Premier Cup as round one winners with a victory over Larsawn Ngātapa - the perfect start to their debut season at this level.

Of the 14-point win against OBM at the weekend, Tapuae head coach Manuel-Harman said: “After the bye and win by default against Waikohu, we were rusty, but once we found our groove, passes started to stick - guys made better decisions. Our co-captain, No 8 George Whakatope, and first five Nikau Kaimoana defended really well, and both made some excellent chop tackles.”

Veteran tighthead prop Wayne Hema opened the scoring for Tapuae with a try in the 14th minute and second five Rana Hubbard converted.

OBM fullback Reeftahn Brown-Terekia landed a penalty goal in the 28th minute to reduce their deficit to 7-3 at the break.

Four minutes after the resumption, centre Ale Paulo got OBM’s only try and Brown-Terekia converted for a 10-7 lead and what many would see as an upset was on the cards.

In the 48th minute, Tapuae openside flanker Keanu Taumata got the ball down to wrestle back the lead.

Referee Matt Smith awarded the home team a penalty try in the 64th minute to give them breathing space at 19-10.

Right-wing Iowane Filimone’s try in the 67th minute sealed victory.

“We did well to stay in the game – especially with yellow cards to second five Solomoni Rosari and loosehead prop Juston Allen – but also made a few mistakes,” OBM skipper hooker Rikki Terekia said. “We need to take the opportunities to score when we can against teams like Tapuae.”

East Coast Farm Vets YMP can only wait when it comes to answering the question of who will take the round-one honours.

Their midfield combination of powerhouse Taine Aupouri and class act Mitchell Purvis are in outstanding form and such was the wealth of ball that their outsides received against Ngātapa on Saturday, wingers Anare Maiwalu and Genesis Bartlett-Tamatea scored a double and a hat-trick respectively.

YMP bagged 10 tries to four in the 62-24 win, a game well-run by Wellington referee Ethan Jefferson.

A moment of silence was observed before the game for Ngātapa stalwart, Willie Werata Tamatea junior.

Four minutes in, Ngātapa second five Anthony Karauria scored the first of his double under the crossbar as the hard-nosed visitors made a strong start on Barry Park 1.

Dangerous first five Stirling McKelvie’s conversion put the green and whites 7-0 in front, the only time they led.

YMP struck twice to lead 12-7 but Ngātapa showed plenty of grit and through the muscular efforts of legendary loosehead prop Campbell Chrisp, who scored in the left corner 28 minutes in, drew level at 12-12.

YMP shrugged off that and responded with another five tries to lead 40-12 before Chrisp’s hulking replacement, Semisi Akana, took a clearing pass at a ruck 9m from YMP’s goal-line and surged over.

Back came YMP with tries to halfback Rawiri Broughton, blindside flanker and YMP player of the day Te Peehi Fairlie and left wing Maiwalu.

Their gutsy opponents were well down but not out and scored again, but the game had long been decided as a contest by that time.

YMP head coach Kahu Tamatea said: “Ngātapa came out strongly. We had to weather a storm but after that we were able to string some phases of play together and score some very good tries.

“Ngātapa had a lot to play for, as we did, and we expected nothing less than what they brought to us.”

“Our intent was good in patches but we nodded off at times during the game and that led to them scoring points easily,” Ngātapa captain and lock Jack Twigley said. “That said, our play at set piece was much improved.”

Pirates at home were never going to give Waikohu an easy time of it.

Buccaneers coach and hooker Anthony Kiwara’s heart would have been full after his crew’s brave showing against Waikohu at Gisborne’s Oval 1.

Waikohu won 39-21 but the hosts, with three converted tries, made a huge contribution.

“Our boys played well, especially in the second half,” Kiwara said. “Blindside flanker Alifereti Senivou was tireless and he had a massive game. He and openside flanker Paula Tatafu were solid defensively and our centres, Ikena Seru and Semiti Lalagavesi, were outstanding on defence and attack.”

Big Waikohu left wing Latrell Walker made the corner for 5-0 in the sixth minute but a try to opposition centre Semiti Lalagavesi – with fullback Mosese Bulicakau adding the extra points – saw bottom-of-the-table Pirates take the upper hand, 7-5.

Waikohu centre Jacob Leaf and captain/openside flanker Kupu Lloyd scored in the 26th and 32nd minute of play to yank the lead back, 15-7.

Powerhouse right wing K.C. Wilson’s first try saw them go into the break 20-7 ahead.

Prior to halftime, openside flanker Paula Tatafu and his Pirates teammate lock Viliami Mosaati were given yellow cards by referee Ben Holt, but Pirates rallied in defence. They scored two minutes into the second half through second five Ilekena Seru, with a conversion courtesy of Bulicakau, to close the deficit to 20-14.

Leaf completed his double five minutes after that and a five-pointer to strongman No 8 Tristan Morten made it 32-14 in the 58th.

First five Israel Fox converted both tries before Wilson completed his double in the 75th minute.

Pirates reserve No 8 Atunaisa Tiko beat the last call with a try in the 79th, which Bulicakau converted.

Kupu Lloyd said: “It was a good physical battle – we’re just happy to have won it.”