Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

'Pouring petrol on inflation fire': Bay of Plenty business leaders opposed to minimum wage hike

6 minutes to read
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce CEO Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce CEO Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

''The last straw'' and ''pouring petrol on the inflation fire''.

That's how some business leaders are describing the rise in the minimum wage from $20 an hour to $21.20 from April 1. They say the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.