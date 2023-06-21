Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) has called off all industrial action immediately, as it has agreed on the arbitration process for its pay dispute with the Ministry of Education.

The PPTA said its executive voted this afternoon to approve the arbitration process.

“We hope an independent arbitration panel will review the matters under dispute fairly and objectively and provide recommendations that would form the basis of a new collective agreement,” PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie said.

“Now that we have agreed on the arbitration process, PPTA Te Wehengarua national executive is calling off all industrial action immediately. There will be no further industrial action while the arbitration process works through to its conclusion.”

On Tuesday, the union for secondary school teachers and the Ministry of Education began drawing up terms of reference for the arbitration.

