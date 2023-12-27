Possible Dunedin shooting dismissed after car window shattered

Dunedin police search a vehicle in St Andrew St following a report it had been hit by gunfire yesterday. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Dunedin police swarmed the city’s CBD yesterday, in the wake of what was initially thought to be a possible shooting.

A family with three children were travelling down St Andrew St in a black Toyota Highlander when the driver’s window shattered, about 2.30pm.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver managed to pull the vehicle into the Bridgestone Tyre Centre car park.

Police were called and, initially, a handful of police officers arrived to investigate the claim that someone might have shot at them.

Soon after, the street was cordoned off between Great King St and Cumberland St, and about a dozen officers began an investigation of the vehicle and the street.

However, following an investigation, a police spokeswoman said officers could not find any sign of the vehicle being hit by a gunshot.

It was not known what broke the window, she said.

“Police found no evidence to suggest anything suspicious, and are continuing to make follow-up inquiries.”