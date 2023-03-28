Posie Parker is rushed from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating allegations of offending at the Vision NZ and Posie Parker protests in Auckland over the weekend after receiving a “number of calls and reports”.

Around 150-200 people showed up in support of Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, and her Let Women Speak event on Saturday but they were drowned out by a much larger group of around 2000 counter-protestors. Parker then abandoned her tour, citing safety concerns.

Acting district commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police were in the investigation phase of their inquiries, which involved analysing and reviewing a “considerable volume” of video footage of the protests that has been posted to social media, along with CCTV footage from nearby.

“Police has also received a number of calls and reports to 111 and 105 of alleged offending, which we are also looking into. From this, we can determine if offending has actually occurred and look to hold any offenders to account.”

Tetzlaff said they will proactively update media when they are able and have substantive information to share.

On Monday RNZ reported a group supporting Keen-Minshull, Speak Up for Women, was making a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority regarding her safety at the Auckland rally.

Spokesperson Suzanne Levy told the station she found the protesters’ behaviour disturbing and violent.

The IPCA confirmed it received multiple complaints relating to Keen-Minshull’s Auckland rally.

Auckland Pride tweeted: “There is a narrative quickly taking hold amongst anti-trans groups and individuals that Parker abandoned her event because of violence from our community.

“We reject this narrative. We are of the firm belief that the demonstration of unity, celebration, and acceptance alongside joyous music, chanting, and noise of 5000 supporters was too loud to overcome and the reason for her departure - and not the actions of any one individual.”

The British activist widely labelled as anti-transgender and self-described as a women’s rights activist, rose to infamy in 2018 when it was reported she was questioned by police over alleged comments she made about Susie Green, the chief executive of Mermaids - an advocacy organisation for trans youth - and her daughter who transitioned.