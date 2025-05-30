Home / New Zealand

Fresh inquiries: Posh doggy daycare Pets and Pats' new base lacks resource consent

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
20 mins to read

  • Pets and Pats owner Angela Beer has twice been prosecuted over resource consent breaches at her posh doggy daycare;
  • Former neighbours speak of their relief after Pets and Pats moved from its Dairy Flat base to Kumeu;
  • Auckland Council says the Kumeu business has no resource consent - and needs one to operate.

Posh doggy daycare Pets and Pats is facing fresh inquiries from Auckland Council after it emerged its new location in north-west Auckland has no resource consent.

The new inquiries come as the business and its owner Angela Beer await sentencing for repeatedly breaching the terms of the resource consent that had allowed it to operate at Dairy Flat, north of Auckland.

Pets and Pats moved from Bawden to a Kumeu property on State Highway 16 about a year ago.

